Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.16

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 3931 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sino Land from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.52.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Sino Land’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08.

About Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY)

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

