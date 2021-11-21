Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 23rd

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of SVM opened at C$5.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.10. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of C$4.58 and a 12 month high of C$10.93. The firm has a market cap of C$958.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director David Tokpay Kong sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.21, for a total value of C$78,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$946,485.07. Also, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total transaction of C$48,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$437,404.86. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,000 shares of company stock valued at $851,654.

SVM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Friday, October 1st.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

