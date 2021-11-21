Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) Short Interest Up 18.8% in October

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the October 14th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SPKB remained flat at $$9.80 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,028. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,365,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,186,000 after buying an additional 1,665,935 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 9.4% during the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,699,000 after buying an additional 120,645 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,409,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,948,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,165,000.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

