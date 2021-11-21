Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,212 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 2.0% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $40,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,931,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 17,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.89.

NYSE:TMO opened at $636.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $601.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $540.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $651.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $250.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

