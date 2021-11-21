Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 178,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.9% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $37,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its position in Honeywell International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Bank of The West lifted its position in Honeywell International by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,486,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 84,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,466,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.73.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $218.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.36 and a 200 day moving average of $223.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

