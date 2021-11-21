Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.23 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,248 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $9,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FCX opened at $38.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average of $37.29. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

