Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $148.24 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $113.92 and a 1-year high of $151.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

