Short Interest in Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Grows By 46.2%

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the October 14th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on YGRAF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.50 to C$1.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Yangarra Resources stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. Yangarra Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

Yangarra Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

