Short Interest in Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Grows By 46.2%

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the October 14th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on YGRAF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.50 to C$1.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Yangarra Resources stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. Yangarra Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

