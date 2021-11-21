Short Interest in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Increases By 30.7%

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the October 14th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 41.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth $203,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $262,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 45.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 26.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:GDO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.52. 27,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,716. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $18.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

