Short Interest in Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Declines By 19.5%

Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,900 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the October 14th total of 1,863,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,364.5 days.

WEBJF stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. Webjet has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $4.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95.

About Webjet

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international travel flight deals, hotel accommodations, holiday package deals, travel insurances, rental cars, motorhomes, and cruises.

