Short Interest in Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Declines By 19.5%

Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,900 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the October 14th total of 1,863,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,364.5 days.
WEBJF stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. Webjet has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $4.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95.
About Webjet
