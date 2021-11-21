Short Interest in voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) Declines By 20.8%

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the October 14th total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VJET shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on voxeljet from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on voxeljet from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of VJET stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62. voxeljet has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $54.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.88.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.23. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 59.73% and a negative net margin of 67.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in voxeljet by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in voxeljet by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in voxeljet during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in voxeljet during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in voxeljet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. 1.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG engages in the provision of three-dimensional (3D) printers and provides parts services to industrial and commercial customers. It operates through the Systems and Services segments. The Systems segments focuses on sale, production, and development of 3D printers; and provides consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts.

