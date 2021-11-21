Short Interest in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Decreases By 17.8%

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,830,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the October 14th total of 7,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tata Motors during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tata Motors during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 53.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 2,178.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tata Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

TTM opened at $33.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. Tata Motors has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

