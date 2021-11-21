Short Interest in Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Grows By 40.0%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Shares of TISCY opened at $8.06 on Friday. Taisei has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.39.
About Taisei
See Also: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Taisei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.