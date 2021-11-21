Short Interest in Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Grows By 40.0%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Shares of TISCY opened at $8.06 on Friday. Taisei has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.39.

About Taisei

TAISEI Corp. engages in the construction and engineering business. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Construction, Development, and Others. The Civil Engineering segment covers infrastructure and engineering works such as tunnels, bridges, dams, and airports. The Construction segment deals with the construction of housing and buildings.

