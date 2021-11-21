Short Interest in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Declines By 29.4%

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the October 14th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock remained flat at $$16.10 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,005. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.52. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $16.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%.

In other news, Director Gerald Hellerman acquired 2,472 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPE. UBS Group AG grew its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,611 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 69,905 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. grew its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 614.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,466 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

