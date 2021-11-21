Short Interest in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Declines By 29.4%

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the October 14th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock remained flat at $$16.10 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,005. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.52. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $16.27.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPE. UBS Group AG grew its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,611 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 69,905 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. grew its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 614.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,466 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.
Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
