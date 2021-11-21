Short Interest in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) Decreases By 32.2%

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the October 14th total of 7,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,947,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,842,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 14,692.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after buying an additional 2,485,760 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,053,000. 36.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHCR stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,329. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75. Sharecare has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $12.81.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sharecare in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Sharecare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Sharecare Company Profile

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

