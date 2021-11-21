Short Interest in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Drops By 17.2%

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,740,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the October 14th total of 6,930,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several research analysts have commented on SNY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Get Sanofi alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,974 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 15.8% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 1.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $50.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.41 and its 200-day moving average is $51.19. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $54.26.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.