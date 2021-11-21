Short Interest in Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Drops By 17.9%

Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the October 14th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48.4 days.

Shares of Roots stock remained flat at $$2.50 during trading hours on Friday. Roots has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $3.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.57.

Get Roots alerts:

RROTF has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Roots from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Roots from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Roots Corp. engages in the provision of leather goods, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the Direct-to-consumer (DTC) and Partners and Other segments. The Direct-to-consumer segment comprises of sales through its corporate retail stores, and e-commerce. The Partners and Other segment consist primarily of the wholesale of Roots-branded products to its international operating partner, and the royalties earned on the retail sales of Roots-branded products by its partner.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.