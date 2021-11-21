Short Interest in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Decreases By 18.3%

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the October 14th total of 4,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ENVX traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,538. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $36.21.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 97,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 34.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

