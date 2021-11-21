Short Interest in Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW) Rises By 32.5%

Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the October 14th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ PGRW remained flat at $$9.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,471. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74. Progress Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $10.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Progress Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,367,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Progress Acquisition by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 691,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progress Acquisition by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 18,093 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Progress Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,409,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Progress Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,267,000.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

