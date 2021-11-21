Short Interest in Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Declines By 33.3%

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the October 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Pacific Green Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. 3,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,903. Pacific Green Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72.

About Pacific Green Technologies

Pacific Green Technologies, Inc engages in the marketing, development, and acquisition of technologies designed to reduce pollution. Its product offering is comprised of ENVI-Marine, ENVI-Pure, and ENVI-Clean. The firm also offers Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), CSP and PV energy solutions to complement its marine environmental technologies and emissions control divisions.

