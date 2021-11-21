Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Grows By 22.2%

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 512,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the October 14th total of 419,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

JPS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.64. 368,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,419. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $10.07.

Get Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 225.8% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 8,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek high current income consistent with capital preservation with a secondary objective to enhance portfolio value relative to the broad market for preferred securities. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.