Short Interest in Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) Rises By 38.0%

Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the October 14th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

LHC opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73. Leo Holdings Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $10.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHC. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $483,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $1,652,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II by 16.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 504,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 69,654 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $193,000. 58.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

