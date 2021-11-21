Short Interest in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Drops By 33.3%

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the October 14th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE LGI traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $20.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,770. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $22.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.1151 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. This is a boost from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 108.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 14,573 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management grew its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 52.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 28,567 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 297.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 75,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $241,000.

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

