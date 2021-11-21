Short Interest in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Drops By 33.3%

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the October 14th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE LGI traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $20.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,770. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $22.32.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.1151 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. This is a boost from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading
Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.