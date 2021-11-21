Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Declines By 38.0%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the October 14th total of 124,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 7.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 34.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 50,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the first quarter worth $273,000.

Shares of NYSE:HPS traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $19.20. 12,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,246. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $19.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

