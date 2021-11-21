Short Interest in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) Drops By 34.6%

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the October 14th total of 62,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:JCIC opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70. Jack Creek Investment has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCIC. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Jack Creek Investment by 2,259.7% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after buying an additional 766,097 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Jack Creek Investment by 223.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 971,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after buying an additional 671,662 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,400,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,321,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,015,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

