Short Interest in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Expands By 31.1%

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the October 14th total of 77,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
KBWD stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.86. The stock had a trading volume of 96,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,391. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.68.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%.
