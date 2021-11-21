Short Interest in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Expands By 31.1%

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the October 14th total of 77,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

KBWD stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.86. The stock had a trading volume of 96,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,391. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 143,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000.

