Short Interest in Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Expands By 25.5%

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 152,900 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the October 14th total of 121,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:IFBD traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 183,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,004. Infobird has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $3.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infobird in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Infobird in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infobird in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infobird in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infobird in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Infobird Co, Ltd operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard and customized customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS, and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

