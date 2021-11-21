Short Interest in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Decreases By 35.4%

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 584,400 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the October 14th total of 904,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of IDA stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.60. The stock had a trading volume of 215,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.50. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $110.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.09 and its 200 day moving average is $103.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.03 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDACORP will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

IDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.5% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 391,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 32.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,338 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 105,911.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,541 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 532.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,719 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 33,434 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter worth $3,216,000. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

