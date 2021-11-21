Short Interest in Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Decreases By 23.7%

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the October 14th total of 23,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 143,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GANX. B. Riley initiated coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gain Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

GANX stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 111,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,266. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.61. Gain Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.09 and a current ratio of 11.62.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Gain Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.77% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. Analysts forecast that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

