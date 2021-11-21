Short Interest in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Drops By 30.8%

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the October 14th total of 12,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
MYFW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.
Shares of First Western Financial stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $31.34. 6,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,290. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average is $27.44. First Western Financial has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $251.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.82.
In other news, CIO John Emery Sawyer bought 3,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $94,737.50. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 19,001 shares in the company, valued at $503,526.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Smith sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $101,383.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 709,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,481,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 52.2% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 115,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 16,589 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 174.4% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 230,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 146,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Western Financial by 19.0% during the third quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 198,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 31,735 shares during the period. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About First Western Financial
First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.
Featured Story: Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.