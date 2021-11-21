Short Interest in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Drops By 30.8%

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the October 14th total of 12,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

MYFW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of First Western Financial stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $31.34. 6,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,290. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average is $27.44. First Western Financial has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $251.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.82.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. First Western Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Western Financial will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CIO John Emery Sawyer bought 3,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $94,737.50. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 19,001 shares in the company, valued at $503,526.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Smith sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $101,383.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 709,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,481,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 52.2% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 115,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 16,589 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 174.4% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 230,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 146,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Western Financial by 19.0% during the third quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 198,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 31,735 shares during the period. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

