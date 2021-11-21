Short Interest in Energy & Technology, Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENGT) Grows By 33.3%

Energy & Technology, Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENGT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of ENGT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. 159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297. Energy & Technology has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.

Get Energy & Technology alerts:

About Energy & Technology

Energy & Technology Corp. engages in manufacturing, reclamation of essential commodities, energy, technology, oil & gas equipment and products. It offers engineering services to assist customers in the design, improvement, installation, and integration of non-destructive testing components and systems.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy & Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy & Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.