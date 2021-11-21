Short Interest in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Expands By 22.9%

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the October 14th total of 4,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 728,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

NYSE ENIC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.98. 1,341,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,181. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.87. Enel Chile has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENIC. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Enel Chile by 10.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 326,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 31,554 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Enel Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Enel Chile by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 789,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 163,475 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enel Chile by 17.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 223,547 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enel Chile by 15.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 10,479 shares during the period. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENIC shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enel Chile in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enel Chile in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.74 price objective for the company.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

