Short Interest in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Declines By 32.9%

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the October 14th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock remained flat at $$6.85 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,375. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 18.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 44.9% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 4.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 35.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

