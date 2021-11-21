Short Interest in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Drops By 22.3%

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the October 14th total of 6,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ DHC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,194,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,285. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.75. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHC. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth about $39,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3,126.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 9,378 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

