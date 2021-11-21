Short Interest in Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Drops By 24.7%

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the October 14th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DENKF traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.50. 1,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070. Denka has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $42.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.38.

Denka Company Profile

Denka Company Limited manufactures and sells organic and inorganic materials in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers & Performance Plastics division offers synthetic rubber, styrene-based synthetic resins, styrene monomer, chloroprene rubber, polystyrene resin, ABS resin, CLEAREN, heat-resistant resin, transparent resin, POVAL, acetyl chemicals, and other products.

