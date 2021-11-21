Short Interest in Creso Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:COPHF) Declines By 32.8%

Creso Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:COPHF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the October 14th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

COPHF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,595. Creso Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.

Creso Pharma Company Profile

Creso Pharma Limited develops, registers, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabis, and hemp-based nutraceutical products and treatments for human and animal health in Europe, the Middle East, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company develops and commercializes therapeutic products; and cultivates and harvests cannabis plants, as well as supplies dried cannabis plant retail products.

