Short Interest in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Grows By 32.9%

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 157,500 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the October 14th total of 118,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSE DSU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.67. 86,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,061. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSU. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 610.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 7,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

