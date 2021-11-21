Short Interest in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Increases By 29.6%

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the October 14th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,458,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.47. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.46.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.0928 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. 2.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.23.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.