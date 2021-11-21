Short Interest in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Increases By 29.6%

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the October 14th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,458,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.47. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.46.
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.0928 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 9.09%.
BBVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.23.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.
