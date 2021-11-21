Short Interest in Bam Bam Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) Expands By 53.7%

Bam Bam Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 128,000 shares, an increase of 53.7% from the October 14th total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 641,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:NPEZF opened at $0.11 on Friday. Bam Bam Resources has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $1.12.
Bam Bam Resources Company Profile
Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Bam Bam Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bam Bam Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.