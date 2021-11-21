Short Interest in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Drops By 18.9%

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the October 14th total of 5,610,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,342,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.53. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $54.08 and a one year high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

BUD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 103.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,326 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 48,462 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at $411,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,069 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

