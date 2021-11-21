Short Interest in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Expands By 20.1%

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 257,700 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the October 14th total of 214,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AIRG opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.36. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.15 million, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims purchased 9,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 99.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 31.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 64.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 51.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airgain in the third quarter worth about $328,000. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

