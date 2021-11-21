Short Interest in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Grows By 47.3%

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,160,000 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the October 14th total of 9,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMP. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 261.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 31,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

ADMP opened at $0.90 on Friday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00. The stock has a market cap of $133.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

