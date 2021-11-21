Short Interest in AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Rises By 33.6%

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 580,500 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the October 14th total of 434,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 527.7 days.

SKUFF stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. AB SKF has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $29.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.84.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

About AB SKF (publ)

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.