Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €89.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €89.00 ($101.14) price objective by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 43.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($203.41) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($198.86) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($228.41) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($261.36) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shop Apotheke Europe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €182.90 ($207.84).

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €157.80 ($179.32) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €140.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is €144.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.33. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €116.50 ($132.39) and a 12-month high of €249.00 ($282.95). The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

