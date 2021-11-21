Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €89.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €89.00 ($101.14) price objective by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 43.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($203.41) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($198.86) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($228.41) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($261.36) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shop Apotheke Europe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €182.90 ($207.84).

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €157.80 ($179.32) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €140.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is €144.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.33. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €116.50 ($132.39) and a 12-month high of €249.00 ($282.95). The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

