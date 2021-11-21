SHIELD (XSH) Trading 46.1% Higher Over Last Week

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 33.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $241,313.24 and $26.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SHIELD has traded up 46.1% against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,783.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,319.89 or 0.07348802 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.42 or 0.00378362 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $573.75 or 0.00976044 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00085819 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $243.87 or 0.00414864 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006949 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.55 or 0.00269720 BTC.

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

