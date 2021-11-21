Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.16

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.16 and last traded at $27.16, with a volume of 560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.23.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 434.98%. The business had revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

