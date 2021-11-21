Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.16

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.16 and last traded at $27.16, with a volume of 560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.56.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.23.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHEN)
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.
