SHAKE Hits Market Cap of $1.48 Million (SHAKE)

SHAKE (CURRENCY:SHAKE) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. During the last week, SHAKE has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SHAKE has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $43,296.00 worth of SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHAKE coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,552.82 or 0.04024030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00070009 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00076038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00090893 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,329.00 or 0.07371153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,740.69 or 1.00019920 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About SHAKE

SHAKE’s total supply is 581 coins. SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHAKE is spaceswap.app

Buying and Selling SHAKE

