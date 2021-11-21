Sessia Reaches Market Capitalization of $444,308.96 (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Sessia coin can currently be bought for about $0.0490 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. Sessia has a market capitalization of $444,308.96 and approximately $41,288.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sessia has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00047865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.79 or 0.00226535 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00087999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Sessia Profile

Sessia is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official website is sessia.com . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

