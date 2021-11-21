SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get SES alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of SES from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of SES in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of SES in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SES in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGBAF opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -39.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.23. SES has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $523.51 million for the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SES will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

SES Company Profile

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SES (SGBAF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.