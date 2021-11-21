Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Trading Down 1.4%

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX) shares traded down 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.03 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.05 ($0.03). 1,304,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 7,798,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.08 ($0.03).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

The company has a market cap of £23.38 million and a PE ratio of 6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.34.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Auld acquired 564,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £11,299.42 ($14,762.76). Also, insider Łukasz Rędziniak acquired 342,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £6,840 ($8,936.50).

About Serinus Energy (LON:SENX)

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

